Periscope Capital Inc. Has $7.71 Million Stock Holdings in Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC)

Periscope Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 759,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,122 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 2.91% of Newcourt Acquisition worth $7,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in Newcourt Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Newcourt Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Newcourt Acquisition during the third quarter worth $232,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $749,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newcourt Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

NCAC opened at $10.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21. Newcourt Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

About Newcourt Acquisition

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

