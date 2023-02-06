Periscope Capital Inc. Has $8.17 Million Position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE)

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 2.76% of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII worth $8,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFE. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter valued at $8,299,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter valued at about $2,141,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 91,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the second quarter worth approximately $808,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 24.9% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 878,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Stock Performance

NASDAQ CFFE opened at $10.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $10.80.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VIII

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

