Periscope Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV)

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,056 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Forum Merger IV were worth $6,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Forum Merger IV by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 827,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Forum Merger IV by 399.6% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 716,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 572,985 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Forum Merger IV by 4,502.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 640,000 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Forum Merger IV by 90.6% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 381,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 181,286 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Forum Merger IV by 599.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 299,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Forum Merger IV Price Performance

Shares of FMIV stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92. Forum Merger IV Co. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.12.

Forum Merger IV Company Profile

Forum Merger IV Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

