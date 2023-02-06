Periscope Capital Inc. Invests $6.31 Million in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 633,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,314,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 9.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 228.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 28.6% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 2.9% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 247,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Price Performance

Shares of FTCV opened at $10.06 on Monday. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses in the financial technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

