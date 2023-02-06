Periscope Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA)

Periscope Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 509,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,850 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 1.90% of Target Global Acquisition I worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 1,614.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 924,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after purchasing an additional 870,393 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in Target Global Acquisition I by 10.5% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 883,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after acquiring an additional 83,739 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,950,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Target Global Acquisition I by 0.7% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 302,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Global Acquisition I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TGAA opened at $10.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.12. Target Global Acquisition I Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

About Target Global Acquisition I

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

