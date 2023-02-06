Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases New Stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 668,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 1.78% of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAB. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $9,558,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $7,441,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $7,441,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $4,469,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $3,550,000. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $10.30.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp.

