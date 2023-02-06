Periscope Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC)

Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Avalon Acquisition were worth $7,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $363,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalon Acquisition by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 253,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalon Acquisition by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 633,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 126,907 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalon Acquisition by 803.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 582,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 518,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalon Acquisition by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 40,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Avalon Acquisition Stock Performance

Avalon Acquisition stock opened at $10.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11. Avalon Acquisition Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Avalon Acquisition Profile

Avalon Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and financial technologies industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

