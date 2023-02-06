Periscope Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV)

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 591,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,939 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tiga Acquisition were worth $6,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in Tiga Acquisition by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 744,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 70,483 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition during the second quarter worth $727,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 134.4% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 175,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 100,491 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 651.0% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 225,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 195,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition during the second quarter worth $2,311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Tiga Acquisition stock opened at $11.63 on Monday. Tiga Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $15.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23.

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

