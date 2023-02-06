Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 469,666 Shares of Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII)

Periscope Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469,666 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kismet Acquisition Three were worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 58.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 0.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 535,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 63.0% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 29,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 11,225 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 6.5% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 263,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 626,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 16,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

Kismet Acquisition Three Price Performance

NASDAQ:KIII opened at $10.07 on Monday. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95.

Kismet Acquisition Three Profile

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

