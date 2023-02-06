Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 72,000 Shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Periscope Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 718,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Slam were worth $7,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Slam by 295.8% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Slam by 97.0% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Slam during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Slam during the first quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Slam during the second quarter valued at $392,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLAM opened at $10.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98. Slam Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

