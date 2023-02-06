Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 89,389 Shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN)

Periscope Capital Inc. lessened its position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,389 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros were worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 2nd quarter worth about $367,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 1st quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 7,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Stock Up 0.1 %

CRZN stock opened at $10.17 on Monday. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Profile

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education, social media and dating, and ecommerce sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

