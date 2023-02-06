Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) PT Raised to $180.00 at JMP Securities

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at JMP Securities from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PIPR. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $154.79 on Monday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $168.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.12. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $665,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 247,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,013,805.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 380,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,804,000 after acquiring an additional 67,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

Featured Articles

