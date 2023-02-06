Piper Sandler Increases Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $62.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

W has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Wedbush raised Wayfair from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an underperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut Wayfair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.73.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Stock Performance

Wayfair stock opened at $67.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 3.06. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $156.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair will post -12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $120,099.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,885,115.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $120,099.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,885,115.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $351,369.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,206 shares in the company, valued at $5,752,862.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,513 in the last 90 days. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Wayfair by 102.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 2,934.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.