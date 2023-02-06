Piper Sandler Lowers Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Neutral

Piper Sandler cut shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $136.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CPT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Camden Property Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.23.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT stock opened at $121.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.74 and a 200-day moving average of $121.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $107.90 and a one year high of $175.69.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.77%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $143,864.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,110 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,319,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,352,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,386 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,786,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,430,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,754,000 after purchasing an additional 762,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,825,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,069,000 after purchasing an additional 758,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,915,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,803,000 after purchasing an additional 594,675 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Featured Stories

