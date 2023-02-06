Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an underperform rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $396.09.

POOL stock opened at $403.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. Pool has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $488.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $334.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.81.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 226.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Pool by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Pool by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

