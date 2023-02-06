Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.14.

Several research firms recently commented on POST. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Post Price Performance

Shares of Post stock opened at $95.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Post has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $96.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Post had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Post will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $202,483.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,096.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $188,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,462.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $202,483.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,096.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,511 shares of company stock valued at $418,501. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Post

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Post by 1,015.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Post by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Post by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Post Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Featured Stories

