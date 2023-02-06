Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRVA. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Privia Health Group to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Privia Health Group to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.93.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

PRVA stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.97. Privia Health Group has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $44.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Activity at Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $342.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Privia Health Group will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $500,296.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,172,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,113,907.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $500,296.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,172,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,113,907.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 3,186,888 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,583,757 shares of company stock worth $81,067,912. 57.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Privia Health Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 4,330.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

