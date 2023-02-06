PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Increased to $148.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $142.00 to $148.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.55.

PTC opened at $130.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.20. PTC has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $139.91.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. PTC’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PTC will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $229,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,704,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,197,897.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 7,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $900,514.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,705,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,043,078.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $229,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,704,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,197,897.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 469,488 shares of company stock valued at $57,608,658 in the last three months. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of PTC by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 1,527.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

