PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) VP Sells $295,440.00 in Stock

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PulteGroup stock opened at $58.80 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.59. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on PulteGroup from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,256 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 35,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in PulteGroup by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in PulteGroup by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 475,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,847,000 after acquiring an additional 24,149 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at $250,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

