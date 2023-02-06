Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Raised to $100.00 at Cowen

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.70.

Qorvo Stock Down 0.1 %

QRVO opened at $106.88 on Thursday. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $75.38 and a 12 month high of $139.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.49.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Qorvo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 670,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

