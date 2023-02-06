Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Raised to $100.00 at Mizuho

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on QRVO. Cowen lowered their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on Qorvo from $152.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.70.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Stock Down 0.1 %

Qorvo stock opened at $106.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.42. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $139.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.49.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Qorvo will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qorvo

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 670,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,738,000 after acquiring an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.