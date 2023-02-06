Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Raised to $130.00 at Craig Hallum

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.70.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Stock Down 0.1 %

Qorvo stock opened at $106.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.68. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $139.35.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Qorvo

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Qorvo by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Qorvo by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.