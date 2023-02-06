QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $165.00 at Credit Suisse Group

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $157.41.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $135.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.79. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $184.00. The company has a market capitalization of $150.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 73.27% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,255 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,708 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 162,852 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,904,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

