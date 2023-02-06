Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Sells $389,830.68 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total value of $389,830.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,870.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Qualys stock opened at $122.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.34. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $101.10 and a one year high of $162.36.

A number of research firms recently commented on QLYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,309,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,579,000 after acquiring an additional 232,244 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Qualys by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 370,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,790,000 after purchasing an additional 155,203 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 316.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,449,000 after purchasing an additional 141,300 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Qualys by 1,512.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 137,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,199,000 after purchasing an additional 129,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,672,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

