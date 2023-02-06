Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Sells $389,830.68 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total value of $389,830.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,870.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Qualys stock opened at $122.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.34. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $101.10 and a one year high of $162.36.
A number of research firms recently commented on QLYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.29.
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
