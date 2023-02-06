Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Quest Diagnostics worth $7,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,749,000 after buying an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,978,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DGX opened at $142.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.94. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

