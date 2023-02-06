Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 1,774 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after buying an additional 33,857 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 760,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $125,514,000 after purchasing an additional 115,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $110.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.24 billion, a PE ratio of 64.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.79. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $157.50.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.19.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

