Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 3,510 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,456,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,060 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,774,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,559 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,322,000 after purchasing an additional 718,969 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,318,000 after purchasing an additional 305,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,588,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,371,000 after purchasing an additional 238,167 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $54.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.28 and its 200 day moving average is $54.97. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $62.60.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.