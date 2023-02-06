Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 807 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 21,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 2.5 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $173.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.69. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

