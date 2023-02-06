Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 39.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total transaction of $398,628.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,536,534.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,323 shares of company stock valued at $10,254,684 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $406.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.93. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $120.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

