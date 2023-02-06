Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $74.67 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $148.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.91 and its 200 day moving average is $82.88.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,841. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

