Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Cuts Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.09% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of JHMM stock opened at $51.19 on Monday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.24.

