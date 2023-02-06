Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,911 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Intel by 12.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,818,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344,285 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,178,619,000 after acquiring an additional 628,215 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 26,389,039 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,214,000 after acquiring an additional 485,720 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Intel by 11.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,573,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $881,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,107,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,635 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 58,946 shares of company stock worth $1,647,797. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.02.

Shares of INTC opened at $30.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.01. The company has a market capitalization of $125.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

