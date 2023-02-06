Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 509.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 306,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $36.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.92. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CAG. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.45.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.