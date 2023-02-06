Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,649 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 15,477 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 101,120.0% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 21.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 2.4% during the third quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 149,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 25.8% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,005 shares in the company, valued at $35,130,001.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,919,939 shares of company stock worth $161,900,196 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX stock opened at $97.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.66 and a 200-day moving average of $90.38. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $138.29. The firm has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Further Reading

