Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,679 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.41.

Boeing Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $206.01 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $223.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.86.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($7.69) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.