Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 376.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,708 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $106.70 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $142.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

