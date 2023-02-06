Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,036 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30,562 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.47 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.28.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.