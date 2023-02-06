Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 73,101 Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) by 902.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,101 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.25% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 87.9% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 478,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,240,000 after buying an additional 223,882 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,027,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of DBMF opened at $28.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average of $31.66. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $35.14.

