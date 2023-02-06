Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases Shares of 121,130 iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 121,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FALN. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,407.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,471 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:FALN opened at $25.60 on Monday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.87.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
