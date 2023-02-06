Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,662 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,353 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.6% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 55,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.8% during the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.2% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,160 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

VZ stock opened at $41.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading

