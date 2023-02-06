Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $245.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.85. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $217.12 and a 12-month high of $265.79.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

