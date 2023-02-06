Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 5,783 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,783 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.19% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 400.7% during the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 80,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

NASDAQ:PEY opened at $21.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.66. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $22.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

