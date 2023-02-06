Reviewing Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) and Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM)

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating) and Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Standard Lithium and Perimeter Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A Perimeter Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Perimeter Solutions has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 54.26%. Given Perimeter Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perimeter Solutions is more favorable than Standard Lithium.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Lithium N/A N/A -$30.10 million ($0.20) -23.80 Perimeter Solutions $362.34 million 4.08 -$659.83 million N/A N/A

This table compares Standard Lithium and Perimeter Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Standard Lithium has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Perimeter Solutions.

Volatility and Risk

Standard Lithium has a beta of 2.68, indicating that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perimeter Solutions has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.7% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Perimeter Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Lithium and Perimeter Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Lithium N/A -25.32% -24.66% Perimeter Solutions -154.94% -55.02% -24.79%

Summary

Standard Lithium beats Perimeter Solutions on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. engages in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction. Its projects include Arkansas Lithium, Lithium Brine Processing, and California Lithium. The company was founded by Alvaro Anthony on August 14, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers. The Oil Additives segment produces Phosphorus Pentasulfide which is primarily used in the preparation of lubricant additives, including a family of compounds called Zinc Dialkyldithiophosphates. The company offers its products under the brands PHOS-CHEK, FIRE-TROL, AUXQUIMIA, SOLBERG. and BIOGEMA. Perimeter Solutions, SA was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

