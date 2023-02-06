RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.32.

RNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $110.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. MKM Partners lowered shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $207,298.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,691.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,515,357.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,613,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $207,298.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,691.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,904 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,454. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

RingCentral Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in RingCentral by 333.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral stock opened at $44.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average is $39.92. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $179.16.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $509.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.93 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 37.31%. As a group, analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

