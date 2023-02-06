Robert W. Baird Boosts Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target to $180.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LSTR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a hold rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Landstar System from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $161.30.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $180.74 on Friday. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $188.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.31.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 5.79%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Landstar System will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.21%.

Institutional Trading of Landstar System

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

