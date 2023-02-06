Robert W. Baird Cuts Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Price Target to $99.00

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $111.50 to $99.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TECH. Stephens dropped their price target on Bio-Techne to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Techne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $125.25 to $104.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

TECH opened at $79.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.91. Bio-Techne has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $113.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.88%.

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $65,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,804.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Techne

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 771.7% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 13,110 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 285.1% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 9,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 291.2% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 8,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

See Also

