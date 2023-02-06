Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target to $150.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday.
Manhattan Associates Price Performance
MANH opened at $149.81 on Friday. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $106.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.45.
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
