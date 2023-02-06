Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target to $150.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

MANH opened at $149.81 on Friday. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $106.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Manhattan Associates

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MANH. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.