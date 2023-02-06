Rosenblatt Securities Raises Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $168.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $164.00 to $168.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $107.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.91. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $137.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 59.14%.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,168 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,072,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,982,000 after buying an additional 3,757,258 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,116,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,506,000 after buying an additional 2,732,668 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,011,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,999 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,278,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

