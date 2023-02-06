Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 859,371 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) by 867.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 958,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 859,371 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 199.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 132,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 88,358 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 74,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 15.3% during the third quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 18,715 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 5.9% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 201,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ginkgo Bioworks

In related news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 208,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $567,481.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,375,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,140,440.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 208,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $567,481.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,375,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,140,440.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 192,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $369,715.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,701,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,226,419.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,368,511 shares of company stock valued at $14,277,142 over the last 90 days. 17.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.92.

Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $2.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 11.67, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $6.31.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.28 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 668.49% and a negative return on equity of 85.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

