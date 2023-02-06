Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,044,000 after acquiring an additional 153,235 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 954,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,908,000 after purchasing an additional 40,926 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 99.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 280,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,914,000 after purchasing an additional 140,081 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 208,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,134,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,206,000 after buying an additional 95,333 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $119.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.19. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $90.49 and a 12-month high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

